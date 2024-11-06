Beijing Properties Reveals Board Structure and Leadership

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (HK:0925) has released an update.

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited has outlined the composition of its Board of Directors, featuring both executive and independent non-executive members. Zhu Yingying serves as the Chairman, with Siu Kin Wai as Vice Chairman, and several key committees are chaired by different board members. This structure highlights the company’s governance framework, crucial for investors and stakeholders monitoring corporate oversight.

