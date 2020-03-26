Beijing Properties buys back US$33m bonds

HONG KONG, March 27 (IFR) - Beijing Properties (Holdings) has repurchased US$33m in principal amount or 13.2% of its US$250m 9.00% guaranteed bonds due August 16 2020, according to a stock exchange filing.

The Hong Kong-listed company bought the bonds on the open market between March 19 and March 26. It did not disclose the repurchase price.

The bonds were issued in August 2018 by Nimble City and guaranteed by Beijing Properties.

After the cancellation of the repurchased bonds, the outstanding size of the bonds will be US$217m.

Beijing Properties is a listed unit of Beijing Enterprises Group, which is 100%-owned by the Beijing municipal government. Its businesses are in logistics warehouses and property development.

Last month, the company issued US$600m three-year senior unsecured notes at par to yield 5.95%.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

