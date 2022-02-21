Companies
Beijing places sanctions on U.S. arms companies Lockheed and Raytheon

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China has placed U.S. companies Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N and Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N under sanctions over U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

The sanctions are countermeasures against the two companies over a $100 million Feb. 7 arms sale that "undermined China's security interests, seriously undermined China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait", foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

Beijing says that the self-ruled island of Taiwan is a breakaway province that must be reunified with the mainland.

"In accordance with the relevant stipulations in China's anti-foreign sanctions law, the Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures on the infringing acts of Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin," Wang said.

"Both are military enterprises that have long participated in U.S. arm sales to China's Taiwan region."

No further details were given on the nature of the sanctions.

This is the first time the companies have faced sanctions under China's new anti-foreign sanctions law drawn up last year in response to U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies.

On at least two previous occasions China has announced sanctions against Lockheed and Raytheon, in 2019 and 2020, though Beijing provided no further details.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Emily Chow in Beijing and Ben Blanchard in Taipei Editing by David Goodman)

