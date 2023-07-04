News & Insights

Beijing party secretary says he hopes HSBC will expand investment in the capital

Credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK

July 04, 2023 — 07:43 pm EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - Beijing's communist party secretary Yin Li said on Tuesday he hoped HSBC HSBA.L will further expand its investment and business in the capital city, state-backed Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday.

It is hoped that greater involvement by HSBC would encourage more institutions and enterprises to invest in Beijing and better help Chinese businesses to go global, Yin was quoted as saying in a meeting with HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker.

