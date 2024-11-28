Beijing North Star Updates Board and Committee Roles

Beijing North Star Company (HK:0588) has released an update.
Beijing North Star Company Limited has announced its updated board of directors, featuring both executive and independent non-executive members. The directors are assigned various roles across five key board committees, highlighting a structured approach to corporate governance. This update may influence investor perception and decision-making regarding the company’s strategic direction.
