Beijing North Star Appoints New Chairman: ZHANG Jie Takes Helm

November 28, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing North Star Company (HK:0588) has released an update.

Beijing North Star Company Limited has appointed Mr. ZHANG Jie as the new Chairman of the Board starting from November 28, 2024. Mr. ZHANG will also lead the strategic and legal compliance committees and will serve as a member of the nomination committee. His leadership is expected to guide the company through its next phase of growth and regulatory compliance.

For further insights into HK:0588 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

