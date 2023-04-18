US Markets

Beijing needs to make its intentions clear, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken says

April 18, 2023 — 12:23 am EDT

Written by Humeyra Pamuk for Reuters ->

KARUIZAWA, Japan, April 18 (Reuters) - The United States is able to move forward with its relationship with China following President Joe Biden's meeting with China's Xi Jinping last year, but that requires Beijing to make its own intentions clear, Washington's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment at a news conference at the conclusion of the Group of Seven (G7) meeting of rich democracies in Karuizawa, Japan.

Biden met Xi in Indonesia in November for a three-hour meeting aimed at preventing strained ties between the two nations from spilling into a new Cold War.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan and Kim COghill)

((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2708;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.