Beijing Media Corp. Announces Upcoming AGM

Beijing Media Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:1000) has released an update.

Beijing Media Corporation Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 14, 2024, where shareholders will review and vote on the company’s 2023 reports, 2024 financial budgets, and the appointment of ShineWing Certified Public Accountants as auditors. Shareholders must register by June 11, 2024, to attend and are allowed to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf. The meeting will also include a vote on amendments to the company’s Articles of Association.

