Beijing market regulator fines 360 search engine company for false advertising

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - A market regulator in Beijing fined the subsidiary company of search engine 360 2 million yuan ($306,000) for false advertising, by state-owned newspaper Beijing Youth Daily reported on Tuesday.

360 Search, the search engine business under 360 Security Technology 601360.SS, was criticized on the country's annual high-profile consumer day television show last month for advertisements involved with medical services lacking necessary qualifications.

The Beijing Administration for Market Regulation carried out immediate research and collected relevant evidence, the report said.

($1 = 6.5511 Chinese yuan renminbi)

