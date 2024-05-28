News & Insights

Stocks

Beijing Jingneng Re-appoints Top Executives

May 28, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0579) has released an update.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. has announced the re-appointment of its senior management team following the expiration of their previous terms on December 31, 2023. The board has resolved to re-appoint Mr. Zhang Wei, Mr. Zhao Jianbo, Ms. Fang Xiujun, and Mr. Wang Gang for a new term from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2026. This decision aligns with the company’s commitment to stability and experience in its leadership team.

For further insights into HK:0579 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.