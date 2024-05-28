Beijing Jingneng Re-appoints Top Executives

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0579) has released an update.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. has announced the re-appointment of its senior management team following the expiration of their previous terms on December 31, 2023. The board has resolved to re-appoint Mr. Zhang Wei, Mr. Zhao Jianbo, Ms. Fang Xiujun, and Mr. Wang Gang for a new term from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2026. This decision aligns with the company’s commitment to stability and experience in its leadership team.

