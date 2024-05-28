Beijing Jingneng Grants Stock Appreciation Rights

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0579) has released an update.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. has announced the approval and upcoming grant of 8,886,931 reserved Share Appreciation Rights, which is 43.11% of the total reserved rights, to 14 members of their senior management and core staff. The exercise price for these rights is set at RMB1.85, and the rights can be exercised in three separate periods over the next five years. This strategic move aims to incentivize and retain key personnel within the company.

