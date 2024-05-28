News & Insights

Stocks

Beijing Jingneng Grants Stock Appreciation Rights

May 28, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0579) has released an update.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. has announced the approval and upcoming grant of 8,886,931 reserved Share Appreciation Rights, which is 43.11% of the total reserved rights, to 14 members of their senior management and core staff. The exercise price for these rights is set at RMB1.85, and the rights can be exercised in three separate periods over the next five years. This strategic move aims to incentivize and retain key personnel within the company.

For further insights into HK:0579 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.