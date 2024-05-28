News & Insights

Beijing Jingneng Forms Key Governance Committee

May 28, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0579) has released an update.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. has established a Remuneration and Nomination Committee within its board of directors to enhance corporate governance and manage the remuneration and nomination of personnel. Comprising mostly independent non-executive directors, the committee is responsible for setting transparent remuneration policies, approving management compensation, and ensuring effective incentive schemes. It operates with a formal structure to ensure fair, objective, and regulated decision-making regarding executive pay and appointments.

