Beijing Jingneng Forms Key Governance Committee

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. has established a Remuneration and Nomination Committee within its board of directors to enhance corporate governance and manage the remuneration and nomination of personnel. Comprising mostly independent non-executive directors, the committee is responsible for setting transparent remuneration policies, approving management compensation, and ensuring effective incentive schemes. It operates with a formal structure to ensure fair, objective, and regulated decision-making regarding executive pay and appointments.

