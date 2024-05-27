News & Insights

Beijing Jingneng Energy’s Key Shareholder Meeting

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0579) has released an update.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. announces its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 26, 2024, in Hong Kong, where shareholders will review and vote on key company matters. These include approval of the 2023 financial reports, profit distribution, and investment plans for 2024, alongside the reappointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and Baker Tilly International as auditors. Major amendments to the company’s procedural rules and a special resolution to grant the board mandate to issue additional shares will also be considered.

