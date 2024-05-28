Beijing Jingneng Embarks on Major Construction Deal

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0579) has released an update.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. has entered into a significant connected transaction with its subsidiary, Jingneng Construction, for the construction of the Blade Manufacturing Plants and associated facilities. The agreement, established on May 28, 2024, involves construction services for a project to be completed by August 30, 2024, and falls under reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from independent shareholder approval.

