Beijing Jingneng Embarks on Major Construction Deal

May 28, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0579) has released an update.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. has entered into a significant connected transaction with its subsidiary, Jingneng Construction, for the construction of the Blade Manufacturing Plants and associated facilities. The agreement, established on May 28, 2024, involves construction services for a project to be completed by August 30, 2024, and falls under reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from independent shareholder approval.

