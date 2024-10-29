Beijing Jingneng Announces Leadership Changes

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0579) has released an update.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy announces the retirement of Mr. Wang Xiangneng as the chairman of the Board of Supervisors, with Mr. Sun Li taking over the role effective October 29, 2024. Additionally, Mr. Liu Guoli is proposed to join as a shareholder representative supervisor pending shareholder approval. These strategic leadership changes come as the company aims to strengthen its governance structure.

