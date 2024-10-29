News & Insights

Stocks

Beijing Jingneng Announces Leadership Changes

October 29, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0579) has released an update.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy announces the retirement of Mr. Wang Xiangneng as the chairman of the Board of Supervisors, with Mr. Sun Li taking over the role effective October 29, 2024. Additionally, Mr. Liu Guoli is proposed to join as a shareholder representative supervisor pending shareholder approval. These strategic leadership changes come as the company aims to strengthen its governance structure.

For further insights into HK:0579 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.