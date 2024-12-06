Beijing Jingcheng Signs New Hydrogen Energy Deal

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H (HK:0187) has released an update.

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd’s subsidiary, Beijing Tianhai, has signed a renewed agreement with Shanghai Sunwise to continue transactions in the hydrogen energy market for three years starting January 2025. This deal, involving the sale and purchase of hydrogen energy products, aims to strengthen both companies’ positions in the fast-growing sector. The agreement is subject to approval by independent shareholders, with oversight from an independent board committee.

