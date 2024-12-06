Beijing Jingcheng Board Approves Key Framework Agreement

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H (HK:0187) has released an update.

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd’s board of directors successfully conducted their ninth extraordinary meeting, approving key resolutions including a product sale and purchase framework agreement involving related party transactions. The decision was made with full participation of eligible directors, ensuring compliance with legal and company regulations. These developments reflect the company’s commitment to strategic partnerships and operational transparency.

