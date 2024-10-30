Beijing Jingcheng Announces Change in Hong Kong Share Registrar

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H (HK:0187) has released an update.

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from November 1, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, located in Wan Chai. Existing shareholders need to update their records accordingly to ensure a smooth transition.

