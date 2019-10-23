Beijing is Getting Rid of Hong Kong’s Leader

(Hong Kong)

Beijing is making a big change at the very top of Hong Kong’s leadership. Xi Jinping is said to be drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam with an interim chief. Beijing has been critical of Lam’s handling of the Hong Kong protests. Lam reportedly already offered to resign, but Beijing made her stay. Evidently, Beijing is now concerned about any timing of the move to replace her as they don’t want to further inflame the situation.

FINSUM: Beijing wants to replace her because of mismanagement, but they do not want to be seen to cave into the violence of protesters. Big pickle.

Beijing

China

hong kong

protests

trade war

