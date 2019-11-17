Beijing Infrastructure Investment markets Dim Sum bonds

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (IFR) - Beijing Infrastructure Investment is marketing three-year Dim Sum bonds at 3.75% area.

Eastern Creation II Investment Holdings will issue the benchmark Reg S bonds, which will be drawn off a US$6bn medium-term note programme.

The deal will price as early as today. Settlement is on November 26.

Beijing Infrastructure Investment (Hong Kong) is the guarantor and Beijing Infrastructure Investment is the keepwell and EIPU provider.

Bank of China, Haitong International and Standard Chartered Bank are joint global coordinators, and joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with China Everbright Bank Hong Kong branch, Founder Securities and OCBC Bank.

Proceeds will be used for debt refinancing and general corporate purposes.

Beijing Infrastructure Investment is rated A1/A+/A+ and the issue has an expected rating of A2 by Moody’s.

