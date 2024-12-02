Beijing Health Appoints New Independent Director

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited (HK:2389) has released an update.

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited has appointed Ms. Yang Xiao Yan as an independent non-executive director, effective from December 2, 2024. With a rich background in management and previous roles in esteemed business schools and companies, Ms. Yang will also serve on the company’s Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees. Her appointment is seen as a strategic move to enhance governance and oversight within the company.

