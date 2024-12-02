Beijing Health Announces Board Structure and Leadership

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited (HK:2389) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited has announced its board of directors, including five executive directors and four independent non-executive directors, with Zhu Shi Xing serving as Chairman. The company has established four committees to oversee various aspects of its operations, reflecting a structured approach to governance. This update provides investors with insights into the leadership and decision-making framework of Beijing Health.

For further insights into HK:2389 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.