Beijing Health Announces Board Structure and Leadership

December 02, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited (HK:2389) has released an update.

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited has announced its board of directors, including five executive directors and four independent non-executive directors, with Zhu Shi Xing serving as Chairman. The company has established four committees to oversee various aspects of its operations, reflecting a structured approach to governance. This update provides investors with insights into the leadership and decision-making framework of Beijing Health.

