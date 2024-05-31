News & Insights

Beijing Health AGM Rescheduled in Case of Typhoon

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited (HK:2389) has released an update.

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited has announced that their Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 3 June 2024 may be postponed to the next day if extreme weather conditions occur in Hong Kong. The venue and agenda for the AGM will remain the same, and current proxy forms will still be valid for the rescheduled meeting. Shareholders’ entitlements for attending and voting will not be affected by any change in date.

