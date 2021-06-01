Beijing Gas seeks interest for supply of LNG for new terminal

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Beijing Gas Singapore has invited expressions of interest seeking supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over 2023 to 2032, according to a notice posted on the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange.

Potential suppliers are required to submit their interest by July 21, according to the notice.

The supply is for the new 5 million tonnes per annum LNG receiving terminal that Beijing Gas Group is building in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, a source familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

