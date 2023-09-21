News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Beijing Fourth Paradigm to price Hong Kong IPO at low end of range -source

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

September 21, 2023 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence startup Beijing Fourth Paradigm is set to price its shares at HK$55.6 each, the low end of the price range, to raise HK$1.023 billion ($131 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not yet public.

Fourth Paradigm, which declined to comment, was added to the U.S. "Entity List" this year, which means U.S. suppliers are barred from shipping U.S. technology to it unless they can procure a hard-to-obtain licence from the Commerce Department.

Fourth Paradigm is selling 18.4 million shares in the IPO and had flagged a price range to investors of HK$55.60 to HK$61.16 each, according to its regulatory filings.

It is the second IPO this week to price at the bottom end of the range with Tuhu Car raising $145 million with the final price at the low point.

Three cornerstone investors, headed by New China Capital Management, subscribed for about $96.8 million worth of Fourth Paradigm stock, which equates to 70.6% of the IPO, the filings showed.

Founded in September 2014, Fourth Paradigm's products have been used in finance, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and power, telecommunications, healthcare and other sectors, according to its website.

Fourth Paradigm counts Goldman Sachs GS.N, Sinovation, Haitong International Investment and a number of state-backed funds as pre-IPO investors, according to filings.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Alexander Smith)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.