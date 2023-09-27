Beijing Fourth Paradigm set to open 13.4% higher in Hong Kong IPO

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chinese AI startup firm Beijing Fourth Paradigm 6682.HK shares are set to open 13.4% higher at HK$63.10 ($8) per share in its Hong Kong trading debut on Thursday.

Separately, shares of Neusoft Xikang 9686.HK, a hospital cloud software firm, is set to open at HS$3.69 each in their debut versus the selling price of HK$4.76 apiece.

($1 = 7.8238 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.