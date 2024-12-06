News & Insights

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Welcomes New Non-Executive Director

December 06, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Beijing Enterprises Water Group (HK:0371) has released an update.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group has announced a change in its board of directors, with Mr. Yuan Jianwei stepping in as a non-executive director following the resignation of Mr. Li Tianzhi. Mr. Yuan brings extensive knowledge and experience in engineering and management, particularly in the environmental sector. This move is expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction and operations.

