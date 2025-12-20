Beijing Enterprises Water Group (BJWTF) Price Target Increased by 30.91% to 0.40

The average one-year price target for Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCPK:BJWTF) has been revised to $0.40 / share. This is an increase of 30.91% from the prior estimate of $0.30 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.36 to a high of $0.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.64% from the latest reported closing price of $0.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beijing Enterprises Water Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJWTF is 0.11%, an increase of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 449,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,847K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,491K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJWTF by 1.36% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,633K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,307K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJWTF by 1.56% over the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 40,000K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 39,338K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,876K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJWTF by 5.47% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 29,236K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,656K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJWTF by 7.59% over the last quarter.

