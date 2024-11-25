Beijing Enterprises Secures RMB370 Million Loan Facility

Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Ltd. (HK:3718) has released an update.

Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Limited has entered into a RMB370 million loan facility agreement that includes specific performance obligations related to ownership and management. The agreement outlines default events that could impact the company’s financial arrangements, with the bank retaining the right to demand full repayment if conditions aren’t met. This move underscores the financial dynamics and strategic control within the Beijing Enterprises Group’s corporate structure.

