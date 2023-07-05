Beijing Enterprises Holdings (392) Price Target Increased by 6.50% to 36.74

The average one-year price target for Beijing Enterprises Holdings (392) has been revised to 36.74 / share. This is an increase of 6.50% from the prior estimate of 34.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.10 to a high of 42.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.14% from the latest reported closing price of 28.90 / share.

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Maintains 5.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.54%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beijing Enterprises Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 392 is 0.18%, an increase of 12.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 67,229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 11,096K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,112K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 392 by 21.24% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,236K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 392 by 27.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,754K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,734K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 392 by 22.75% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,064K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,838K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 392 by 5.30% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,683K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.