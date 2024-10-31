Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Changes Auditor to Deloitte

Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited (HK:0154) has released an update.

Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited has announced a change in its auditor, replacing Ernst & Young with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu due to regulatory limits on audit service duration. The company assures that the transition will not impact the preparation of its financial statements for the year ending December 2024. This strategic move is aimed at ensuring compliance and maintaining high audit standards.

