Beijing Energy’s Major Asset Disposal and ABCP Issuance

Beijing Energy International Holding (HK:0686) has released an update.
Beijing Energy International Holding has announced a substantial disposal involving the transfer of underlying assets to China Industrial International Trust for the issuance of Asset-Backed Commercial Paper (ABCP) valued at RMB 3,000 million. This strategic move will see ABCP issued in two classes, with credit ratings and coupon rates outlined, pending shareholder approval. The transaction highlights the company’s efforts to optimize its asset portfolio and raise capital through structured financial instruments.
