News & Insights

Stocks

Beijing Energy’s Major Asset Disposal and ABCP Issuance

November 20, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing Energy International Holding (HK:0686) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Beijing Energy International Holding has announced a substantial disposal involving the transfer of underlying assets to China Industrial International Trust for the issuance of Asset-Backed Commercial Paper (ABCP) valued at RMB 3,000 million. This strategic move will see ABCP issued in two classes, with credit ratings and coupon rates outlined, pending shareholder approval. The transaction highlights the company’s efforts to optimize its asset portfolio and raise capital through structured financial instruments.

For further insights into HK:0686 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PVLTD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.