Beijing Energy Secures Major Wind Power Project in Jilin

November 04, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:0686) has released an update.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Jilin Zhuolang, has signed a significant contract for a 100MW wind power project in Jilin Province, China. This engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract, valued at approximately RMB550 million, involves a consortium that will handle all aspects of the project’s construction and operation. The deal represents a key step in the company’s renewable energy expansion strategy.

