Beijing Energy Secures Major Wind Power Project in Jilin

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:0686) has released an update.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Jilin Zhuolang, has signed a significant contract for a 100MW wind power project in Jilin Province, China. This engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract, valued at approximately RMB550 million, involves a consortium that will handle all aspects of the project’s construction and operation. The deal represents a key step in the company’s renewable energy expansion strategy.

For further insights into HK:0686 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.