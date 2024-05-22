News & Insights

Stocks

Beijing Energy Inks Major Solar Project Deal

May 22, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:0686) has released an update.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. has announced its subsidiary Qujing Zhanyi’s engagement of a consortium for the construction of a 190MW photovoltaic power project in Yunnan Province, with the contract valued at approximately RMB636 million. The project, under the terms of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract, is expected to be fully connected to the grid within 60 days from the commencement date. This transaction is significant enough to warrant disclosure as per the Listing Rules, given its value exceeds 5% of the company’s assets.

For further insights into HK:0686 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PVLTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.