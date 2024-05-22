Beijing Energy Inks Major Solar Project Deal

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:0686) has released an update.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. has announced its subsidiary Qujing Zhanyi’s engagement of a consortium for the construction of a 190MW photovoltaic power project in Yunnan Province, with the contract valued at approximately RMB636 million. The project, under the terms of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract, is expected to be fully connected to the grid within 60 days from the commencement date. This transaction is significant enough to warrant disclosure as per the Listing Rules, given its value exceeds 5% of the company’s assets.

