Beijing Energy Eyes Major Investment in Yunnan

November 17, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Beijing Energy International Holding (HK:0686) has released an update.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. is exploring a significant investment opportunity worth approximately RMB7 billion with three other parties in Yunnan Yundian Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. This potential joint venture reflects the company’s strategy to expand its business footprint and could offer attractive prospects for shareholders and investors. However, no formal agreement has been signed yet, and further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

