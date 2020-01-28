Beijing drugstore fined for hiking mask prices amid virus outbreak

A drugstore in the Chinese capital will be fined 3 million yuan ($434,530) for hiking the price of masks by almost six times the online rate amid a spreading virus outbreak, the Beijing municipal market regulator said on Wednesday.
