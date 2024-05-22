Beijing Digital Telecom Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Beijing Digital Telecom Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6188) has released an update.

Beijing Digital Telecom Co., Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and other Class Meetings on May 22, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed by shareholders. The resolutions included amendments to the Articles of Association, procedural rules for meetings, and the authorization for the board to issue additional shares. The company has successfully made significant changes to its corporate governance and structure with complete shareholder support.

