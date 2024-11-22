Beijing Digital Telecom EGM to Discuss Key Resolutions

Beijing Digital Telecom Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6188) has released an update.

Beijing Digital Telecom Co., Ltd. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 13, 2024, to discuss key resolutions, including a Joint Venture Agreement and amendments to its Articles of Association. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and vote, with provisions for proxy voting available.

