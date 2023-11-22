News & Insights

Beijing Dabeinong says its GM herbicide-tolerant soybeans approved by Brazil

November 22, 2023

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China's Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd 002385.SZ said on Wednesday Brazil has approved the safety and planting of its genetically-modified herbicide-tolerant soybeans.

Transformation event DBN9004 of genetically modified herbicide-tolerant soybeans has passed the safety evaluation review and the planting license has been officially approved, Dabeinong said in a filing.

"This genetically-modified soybean can tolerate both glyphosate and glufosinate-ammonium herbicides, helping to solve the problem of weed control in South American soybean production," it said.

Dabeinong said this is the firm's first soybean product approved for cultivation in the South American nation, helping to boost the company's expansion into Brazil.

The unit's genetically-modified insect-resistant soybean products received a planting license in Argentina in 2022.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

