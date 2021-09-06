US Markets
DIDI

Beijing city govt says reports that it is advising companies to invest in Didi are untrue

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China's Beijing city government told Reuters in a faxed statement that reports that it is advising state-owned companies to invest in embattled ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc DIDI.N are untrue.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, that China's capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run firms invest in Didi. Didi also denied the report on Saturday.

