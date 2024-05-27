Beijing Chunlizhengda Plans Share Repurchase

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1858) has released an update.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. has announced a special resolution to grant the Board a general mandate to repurchase up to 10% of the company’s H Shares, based on market conditions and regulatory compliance. The repurchase plan includes details on pricing, volume, and timing, and is set to expire at the annual meeting in 2024 or upon alteration by a special resolution. The decision will be considered at the H Shareholders’ Class Meeting on June 27, 2024.

