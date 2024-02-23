Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. (SEHK:1858) Price Target Increased by 13.24% to 17.05

The average one-year price target for Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. (SEHK:1858) has been revised to 17.05 / share. This is an increase of 13.24% from the prior estimate of 15.06 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.88 to a high of 17.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.95% from the latest reported closing price of 9.32 / share.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Maintains 3.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1858 is 0.02%, an increase of 5.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 3,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,282K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,196K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 418K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 330K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 188K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 31.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1858 by 53.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.