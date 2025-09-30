Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. (SEHK:1858) Price Target Increased by 19.94% to 18.43

The average one-year price target for Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. (SEHK:1858) has been revised to HK$18.43 / share. This is an increase of 19.94% from the prior estimate of HK$15.36 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$17.53 to a high of HK$19.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.75% from the latest reported closing price of HK$15.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1858 is 0.00%, an increase of 33.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 4,245K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,460K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1858 by 49.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,295K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 418K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 330K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 194K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

