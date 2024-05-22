Beijing Capital Jiaye Announces Final Dividend

Beijing Capital Jiaye Property Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2210) has released an update.

Beijing Capital Jiaye Property Services Co., Ltd. has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.2117 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, with an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0984, resulting in a dividend of HKD 0.2325 per share. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by May 27, 2024, to be eligible for the dividend, which is set to be paid on June 20, 2024. Non-resident individual shareholders will be subject to a withholding tax of 10% or 20%, depending on their country’s tax treaty with the PRC.

