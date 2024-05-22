Beijing Capital Jiaye Announces Board Reshuffle

Beijing Capital Jiaye Property Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2210) has released an update.

Beijing Capital Jiaye Property Services Co., Ltd. has announced its updated list of Board of Directors, comprising Executive, Non-executive, and Independent Non-executive members, alongside the establishment of five key committees. Each board member’s participation in committees such as Audit, Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation, Strategy and Investment and ESG, and Risk and Compliance Management is detailed. This reshuffle is integral to the company’s governance and strategic oversight.

