Beijing Capital International Airport Plans Key Meeting

December 06, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Beijing Capital International Airport Co (HK:0694) has released an update.

Beijing Capital International Airport Co. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 24, 2024, to discuss amendments to its Articles of Association. The proposed changes, which aim to align the company’s governance framework with current market conditions, will be voted on by shareholders. This meeting is a critical event for investors to monitor, as it could impact the company’s strategic direction and corporate governance.

