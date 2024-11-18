Beijing Capital Grand Delays Privatization Document Dispatch

Beijing Capital Grand Limited (HK:1329) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Beijing Capital Grand Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of its scheme document related to a proposed privatization and voluntary delisting. The company cites the need for more time to align with the Grand Court’s schedule and finalize details. The new expected date for dispatch is December 20, 2024.

For further insights into HK:1329 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.