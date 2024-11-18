News & Insights

Beijing Capital Grand Delays Privatization Document Dispatch

November 18, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

Beijing Capital Grand Limited (HK:1329) has released an update.

Beijing Capital Grand Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of its scheme document related to a proposed privatization and voluntary delisting. The company cites the need for more time to align with the Grand Court’s schedule and finalize details. The new expected date for dispatch is December 20, 2024.

