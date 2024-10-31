Beijing Capital Airport Reveals 2024 Financial Results

Beijing Capital International Airport Co (HK:0694) has released an update.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company has announced its unaudited financial results for the first nine months of 2024, reporting on its RMB1.5 billion medium-term notes issued in China. This information, made available on several financial platforms, is prepared according to Chinese accounting standards. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

