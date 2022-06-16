Beijing bar-linked COVID outbreak is easing as measures take effect, official says

China's capital Beijing's eight-day measures to fight a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a local bar has shown effect, a city government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The bar-linked cluster is easing, but the possibility of further hidden infections in communities still exists, Xu Hejian told a news briefing.

A total of 351 COVID infections linked to the bar have been reported, a Beijing health official said.

