Beijing-backed AIIB approves emergency loan to China to help with coronavirus response

Contributor
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Tuesday it had approved its first emergency assistance loan of 2.485 billion yuan ($352 million) to China in order to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Tuesday it had approved its first emergency assistance loan of 2.485 billion yuan ($352 million) to China in order to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will fund the provision of emergency supplies and improvements to public health infrastructure in Beijing, where AIIB is headquartered, and Chongqing, a megacity in southwestern China, the bank said in a statement.

The AIIB announced last week it was proposing to its board a $5 billion financing facility to help public and private sector entities navigate the coronavirus pandemic. L4N2BR159

Beijing and Chongqing have "particularly acute" financial needs in addressing health challenges as a result of their large populations, the statement said.

($1 = 7.0571 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Crossley@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More